Durham leaders, NCCU and Mayor Leo WIlliams, host town hall for small business owners

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham leaders are hosting a town hall aimed at benefiting small business owners.

It will also offer support and resources to entrepreneurs.

North Carolina Central University along with Durham Mayor Leo Williams is hosting the small business town hall today in hopes of providing a space for people to connect and build the local economy.

Doors opened around 8:30 a.m. and local business owners have the opportunity to network and learn about the resources that exist in Durham to help a business thrive.

There was a mix of types of business owners in attendance, many of which who are just starting out and new to business ownership.

Leaders on the panel want to make sure that this was a diversity of businesses, diversity of business sectors and diversity of people to talk about collaboration and how collaboration and these industries can help grow and expand your business.

"It requires a lot of risk. But what good is it taking a risk if you don't have the resources to support it? So my goal is to make sure that we know what those resources are, that we have access to them, and that we can ensure that we're merging those two things together. You take the risk, we bring the resources. You should be able to be a small business in Durham and thrive, not just survive and ensure that we use your strong Durham is stronger," Mayor Leo Williams said.

The event is scheduled to go on until 2 p.m. and was free to the public.

