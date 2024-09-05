Hopscotch returns to downtown Raleigh amid a record year for Wake County tourism

Some small businesses have increased their staffing because of the direct revenue this event drums up.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sounds of Indie music are again filling the air in downtown Raleigh for the Hopscotch Music Festival.

"I see an increase every year for the amount of people coming out," said Element Taproom Owner Karey Kidd. "The event brings so many different people down here who usually don't come downtown anymore. It's really nice. It's refreshing to have all these people coming out, trying out our shops and restaurants and our bar."

The festival is getting underway as Wake County just hit a tourism record.

A recent report showed that 18.5 million visitors spent time in the Greater Raleigh area in 2023 and their spending amounted to more than $3 billion.

Tourism leaders say 2024 is expected to be an even better year, thanks to visitors like Francesca Lazzaroni.

She's checking out the City of Oaks from Italy.

"I like Raleigh because it's vibrant and the typical North Carolina city, " said Lazzaroni. "I know there is a musical festival. I think it is a good thing."

Visit Raleigh said several big events are guaranteed in the new year.

The Soccer Tournament, or TST, is going to return to Cary in 2025.

J. Cole's Dreamville will once again bring tens of thousands of people to Dix Park.

Brewgaloo, GalaxyCon, The NC Chinese Lantern Festival and the Men's NCAA College Cup are slated to come back.

"We're very bullish about this year and next year," said Visit Raleigh CEO Denny Edwards. "The demand for Raleigh just continues to increase on all fronts. And I think it's the variety of activities, we don't rely on just one market. It's meetings, conventions, leisure, visitation, sporting events, so it's a little bit of everything. Certainly, college football, it all adds to the mix of the business that we get here."

Hopscotch runs through Saturday, and it is a ticketed event.