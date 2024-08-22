Wake County enjoys best year ever for tourism, injecting more than $3 billion into economy

The new report shows the revenue generated saved each Wake County resident about $712 in taxes last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is celebrating its best year ever for tourism and officials say everyone is benefitting.

The annual report reveals that Wake County hosted a record-breaking 18.5 million visitors in 2023 and their spending reached the highest total on record. More than $3 billion was pumped into the economy.

Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Dennis Edwards said Wake County was able to rebound from the pandemic better than expected.

"We went through three years where it was a challenge," he said.

Edwards is looking to build on the momentum with the expansion of the Raleigh Convention Center, the relocation of Red Hat Amphitheater, and the PNC Arena renovation.

"It really will put us at a different level in terms of the types of events. We'll be able to attract even larger conventions, more convention, larger sporting events," said Edwards.

Small businesses are reaping the rewards.

321 Coffee just opened its fifth location on NC State's Centennial campus Monday.

Co-founder Lindsey Wrege is considering further expansion.

The stores employ people with disabilities.

"We have over 300 people on a waitlist, who want to work at 321 Coffee (and who we) don't have capacity for. Every time we get to expand and grow and open a new location, it means we get to hire more people," said Wrege. "If we can also showcase this model to other companies and open people's eyes to doing something similar, that's where we can really make some great strides to a more inclusive future."