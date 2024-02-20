New report shows tourism is booming in Wake County

New report shows tourism is booming in Wake County

New report shows tourism is booming in Wake County

New report shows tourism is booming in Wake County

New report shows tourism is booming in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tourism is on the rise in Wake County.

A new report by the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau revealed that 2023 marked the highest year on record for hospitality tax collections.

Hotel lodging and food and beverage tax collections were nearly 12 percent higher than in 2022.

The report "demonstrates the strong desirability of visiting Raleigh," Dennis Edwards, the president of the Visitors Bureau, said.

Hotel lodging tax collections total more than $38 million--that's up more than 15% from 2022. Prepared food and beverage tax collections totaled $44.6 million.