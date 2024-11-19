Durham to be home base for new 'Smart USA' semiconductor manufacturing, a first-of-its-kind

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Biden-Harris Administration announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Semiconductor Research Corporation Manufacturing Consortium Corporation (SRC) are entering negotiations for the Department to provide SRC $285 million to establish and operate a manufacturing institute headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

This means the Bull City will be home to what some leaders say will advance semiconductor production in the first-of-its-kind chips manufacturing USA Institute also known as "Smart USA." The federal program aims to speed up the development of semiconductor technology and shorten the time and cost of chip production.

Semiconductors are used in nearly all forms of modern technology, including in cell phones, refrigerators, data centers and military capabilities.

"To be an innovation and research state like we are, this is going to pave the way for so many new great paying jobs in the semiconductor arena. We already have a good ground, hold onto that and I believe that this funding will allow us to even expand even more," NC Governor Roy Cooper said.

The institute will use digital twin technology which is a kind of technology that the executive director of Smart USA, Dr. Todd Younkin says it is a "virtual representation of an object" that can, in part, improve decision-making by allowing a kind of virtual experimentation.

"You've heard about optimized designs, improved production yields, and streamlining planning and operations. All of this can be accomplished with digital twinning," Dr. Younkin said.

The "Chips Act" was signed by President Biden in August 2022 to boost the country's role in producing semiconductors. Laurie Locasio, who's the Undersecretary of Commerce says she hopes the investment continues under the Trump administration.

"It really was a bipartisan effort to bring back semiconductors in the United States and continue us on this trajectory of being the research and development powerhouse in the world. we hope that with this new administration, you'll also be excited about that opportunity to ring this to the United States," Loscasio said.