WCPSS closed for snow days, didn't move to remote learning as most districts did

Wake County students were able to enjoy a second snow day, although several other districts switched to remote learning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Families were out Wednesday taking full advantage of the icy conditions. In the Oakwood neighborhood of Raleigh, one dad parked his GMC truck at the top of a hill so drivers couldn't roll through and kids were able to sled safely.

Some parents had to take off work to entertain their kids and the go-to activity was playing in the elements.

"You get them stuck in the house, they want to get on screens. So screen time is trying to make that minimal," said Wake parent Brandon Gray.

Third grader Ben Werdel said he waited all school year for a snow day.

"We hardly get any snow in Raleigh."

The Wake County School District is one of a few districts in the area that did not move to remote learning, although it was discussed at a school board meeting a few weeks ago.

Students in Durham, Orange, Chapel Hill-Carrboro, Chatham and Granville Counties had to log online to learn.

A policy was adopted in Wake after COVID remote instruction would only be used if it cut into vacation days, such as Spring Break.

Wake parent Karen Everitt questions if the alternative is best for learning.

"I don't know about remote learning just for one random day here and there," said Everitt. "This is something that kids take a little bit to get acclimated to, and I don't know if they could just jump in on a random day."

North Carolina law requires school districts to have at least 185 days of classes or 1,025 hours of instruction each school year. The law allows schools to use up to five remote instruction days each school year to meet time requirements.

