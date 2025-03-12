Singer R. Kelly releases "Residual" remix from North Carolina federal prison

"It poses the question of whether or not are we supporting this or sharing this because we like it?" said K97.5 Personality, Royal-Tea.

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- R &B singer R. Kelly is making headlines after releasing a remix to the popular #ResidualsChallenge on social media.

The challenge was first made popular by recording artist, Tank, after he remixed his own "Residuals" version; a song made popular by Chris Brown.

In the recording, which R. Kelly's attorney said was recorded "fairly recently," the crooner can be heard singing from inside the federal prison where he is being housed.

Kelly begins his song with a message to his fans.

"First of all I wanna thank my fans for being the realest," he sings. He goes on to question where the money is going from the 34 years of music he has penned, sung, and produced.

"(They) don't even send (stuff) to my books for commissary," he went on the say. Kelly continued to sing that even though he understands he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex crimes, the singer made a claim, "I don't deserve this."

RELATED: Federal appeals court upholds singer R. Kelly's convictions and 30-year prison term

The song has created a buzz on social media and within the music industry.

"The talent is there," said Foxy 107-104 radio personality Karen Clark. "For me, that does not overshadow the crimes that he has been committed of."

R. Kelly's attorneys said the recording is "in fact" authentic.

"He wants people to know he is working on projects and still has amazing talent that exists whether he is in prison or not. He is the R in R &B. Nothing is going to keep him from making music," his attorney told ABC11 by phone.

"It poses the question of whether or not are we supporting this or sharing this because we like it? Are we still saying he's talented," asked K97.5 radio personality RoyalTea. "Or are we going to stand on the side he did wrong and we don't need to be giving this man this type of credit?"

"He's not letting prison get in the way," said Kelly's attorney.

R. Kelly is currently serving time at the FCI Butner Medium I facility with a December 2045 release date. According to the website, the facility is home to 792 inmates and is described as, "A medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp."

"He is doing as well as expected," his attorney said.