R. Kelly placed in federal prison in Granville County, NC

Monday, April 24, 2023 2:04PM
GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly is now in a Granville County prison as he serves out a three-decade long prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Kelly is listed as an inmate at Butner Medium II Federal Correctional Institute.

A federal judge sentenced the singer and convicted sexual predator to 30 years in prison in 2022.

Kelly was convicted in 2021 last September of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law, including having sex with underage girls.

R. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.

