'Solly's Law' calls to raise age to purchase tobacco to 21, add permitting system in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students met with lawmakers and health officials at the General Assembly on Tuesday, pushing for legislation aimed at reducing youth tobacco use.

"This isn't just a school problem anymore. It's a public health crisis that's hurting kids in every corner of our county and across the state. That's why we're not just speaking as students today. We're speaking as advocates because we know that education alone isn't enough," said Harley Lanier, a student at East Duplin High.

Specifically, they were calling for legislators to support Senate Bill 318, known as "Solly's Law."

"My stepson's death was completely preventable," said Charlene Zorn, the stepmother of Solomon Wynn, whom the bill is named in honor of.

Wynn would have turned 17 years old on Thursday.

"He had just finished his freshman year, (and) was getting ready to get his learner's permit. He was a football player at New Hanover High School," said Zorn.

However, in March 2023, he became sick as a result of vaping.

"In three months, he went from being an active kid who rode his bike, played video games, played football to a kid who couldn't walk to the bus stop, who collapsed at home and was on a ventilator for 36 hours. And we had to make the worst decision ever," said Zorn.

Wynn died in June of 2023, less than two weeks after he turned 15 years old.

"When Solomon passed away, his entire football team was at his funeral in their jerseys, and I had to walk into the church and see this entire football team sitting there in their jerseys and know that my kid was not one of them. Besides, the moment that he died, that's one of the worst moments ever," said Zorn.

"Solly's Law" would raise the legal age of tobacco and nicotine sales in the state to 21 years old.

Bathrooms are such a big area (of concern). (There's a) constant fog and smoke within schools. - Anvi Mathur, Enloe Magnet HS student

North Carolina is one of just seven states where an 18-year-old can purchase tobacco, with the American Lung Association reporting that most adult tobacco users started before that age.

"(Tobacco) 21 is especially important now that the state has lost most of the funding for tobacco use prevention. We must protect our children," said Rep. Donnie Loftis, a Republican from Gaston County who is one of the bill's sponsors.

"It's really discouraging to see, but I think it's so normalized that they don't really understand or are kind of unfazed by the effects," said Anvi Mathur, a student at Enloe Magnet High School.

According to the 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 5.9% of middle and high school students used e-cigarettes, making it the most popular tobacco product among that age group.

"Bathrooms are such a big area (of concern). (There's a) constant fog and smoke within schools. I feel like students are worried about getting like a secondhand high in some sense, but I feel like it's so prevalent. 65% of teen users, they use it within an hour of waking up, and this urge is so evident within our communities," said Mathur, who also works with the Poe Center Youth Empowerment Team.

"The more we talked, the more we researched, and the more stories we heard, the more realized - not only can we do something, but we have to. We see it in the bathrooms, we see it in the hallways, we even see it in the classrooms. It's everywhere and it's affecting our students more than adults realize," added Madison Kornegay, a student at East Duplin High School.

The bill would also require a tobacco retail sales permit. Currently, North Carolina is one of eight states to not have a tobacco product licensing or permitting system.

"We are amenable to the increase in the age from 18 to 21, to match Tobacco 21. We don't have any issue with that. We do oppose creating a whole new licensing structure for retailers that have been selling tobacco and other products for many, many years," said Andy Ellen, President and General Counsel of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association.

Ellen pointed to HB 900, signed into law last year by then-Gov. Roy Cooper, which went into effect in May, that creates a new regulatory system that requires manufacturers to seek certification for vapor products and consumable products before they can be sold in the state.

"The new vapor registry just went into effect May 1, which will take a number of products off the market, including all of the vapor products from China. We think those are good measures that are in place and need to have time to work," Ellen said.

Further, the bill would require a business to obtain a sales permit, which costs $400.

"Any time you had a new licensing, write a regulatory piece, it also comes with additional mechanisms to make sure that the law is carried out properly," said Ellen, who said he believes the bill would add a financial burden for businesses.

"If $400 is the difference between you staying open and closed, a child's life is well worth more than $400 for your business," said Loftis.

Loftis further said approximately 75% of businesses that sell such products are already being regulated by the Alcohol Law Enforcement through the sale of alcohol and lottery tickets, so they would not incur any additional fees. Loftis said the $400 fee would go towards additional ALE staffing required for those shops.

Despite bipartisan backing in both chambers, the bills have not moved out of respective committees.

"While many people believe vaping is a safer alternative to smoking, the truth is it comes with serious risks, especially for kids and teenagers. Nicotine, the highly addictive substance found in e-cigarettes, can harm brain development, since the brain continues developing until age 25," said Sen. Gale Adcock, a Democrat who represents Wake County, and sponsored the measure in that chamber.

Zorn said she plans to continue highlighting the bill until it ultimately becomes law.

"I'm not stopping. I'm not stopping. I will be happy to visit every single lawmaker there is," Zorn said.