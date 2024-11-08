South Asian Morrisville couple says Usha Vance becoming second lady a 'proud moment'

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The thought of Usha Vance making history as the first Indian American and Hindu second lady is beyond exciting for Dhivya Ramalingam. She is a native of what was once a French colony in South India and is a supporter of former President Donald Trump. Another Trump term means Ohio Sen. JD Vance will become vice president and his wife, Usha, will become second lady.

"It's a proud moment for all Indian women. Even I got goosebumps," said Ramalingam. "I shared with my mom this morning and she was also talking about this. They were very happy."

Ramalingam and her husband, Shrini, sat down with ABC11 in their Morrisville home. They work in the tech industry and have two children. They beamed with pride because of the possibilities that exist for their 4-year-old daughter, Sasmithaa.

"When she was born, I don't know why I got the thought when I lifted her up, I said she'd be the future president of America," Ramalingam said. "She's a very smart girl. You can ask any questions and she can answer up to a certain context up to her level."

There is immense pride felt in Morrisville among the South Asian community. Usha Vance is 38 years old and is also set to be the youngest second lady since the Truman administration.

The Ramalingams said they believe her rise to the White House grounds continues raising the profile of South Asian women as Vice President Kamala Harris, who also has South Asian roots, prepares to exit.

"That is a big thing for our people," she said.

Asian Americans in North Carolina turned out in record numbers, according to the nonprofit North Carolina Asian Americans Together in Action (NCAAT). More than 72,000 Asian American voters voted early - the highest ever in a presidential election in the state, the NCAAT said.

