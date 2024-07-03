No, it wasn't a comet, it was SpaceX's Falcon 9 flying through the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rocket that launched in Florida early Wednesday morning was seen in the sky over North Carolina.

ABC11 viewers from around the Triangle shared videos they captured of the rocket streaking across the sky. Many of you asked-what was that?

It was not a comet but a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The liftoff happened at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station around 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, according to SpaceX.

The rocket was carrying 20 Starlink satellites, which include 13 with direct cell capabilities. These satellites act as cellphone towers in space, eliminating dead zones without phone modifications or special apps, the company said.

This marks the 67th Falcon 9 mission of 2024 already.

