Billions of dollars wagered in NC in first year of legal sports betting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday marks exactly one year since legalized sports betting began in North Carolina.

Newly released data found that during its inaugural year, people betting in our state put down $6.6 billion on bets and won $5.8 billion.

Of the $713 million that went to the 8 operators licensed in the state, after an 18 percent tax, the state netted $128 million.

State Representative Zack Hawkins, who co-sponsored the bill, said that was money we're now able to keep here at home.

"There are so many people that were operating in the dark, operating out of state, spending billions of North Carolina dollars that could be used in the state," Hawkins says.

Where the money goes

$2 million goes to DHHS programs to help those with gambling addictions

$1 million goes to North Carolina Amateur Sports

$1 million goes to the North Carolina Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission

In a statement to ABC11, the NC Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission says they are already using that money to expand opportunities for kids across the state:

"The one million dollars in funding from the Sports Betting Bill directly supports nonprofessional youth sports teams in North Carolina, who are eligible to receive Youth Sports Grants from NCYOEC as a result of the Bill's passing. There are two categories of these grants: travel grants and host grants. As of 03/10/25, $783,528.31 in Youth Sports Grant funding has been distributed and awarded to 66 counties in total so far. Young athletes in counties throughout North Carolina are being given an opportunity to compete at national championships, regional tournaments, and more with the availability of funding through Youth Sports Grants."

Hawkins says some of the money also goes towards attracting big events to our state.

"So, for example, if the state of North Carolina wanted to bring in the Super Bowl or NBA all-star game, we could be competitive for those types of events versus everything going to D.C. and Atlanta. The second is we were able to work with youth sports. There's so many young people across the state who can not participate because they don't have the money," he says.

As for what people are betting on, DraftKings says in North Carolina, Major League Baseball remains the most popular sport.

In the last year, while the Super Bowl was the most bet on game, number 4 was the NC State vs. Purdue basketball matchup when the Wolfpack played in the Final Four.

