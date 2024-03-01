Here's how to spot scam sports betting websites and apps when wagering in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A new wave of scams is targeting customers looking to get into the action of sports betting.

Starting March 11, you'll be able to legally place a bet on your favorite sports team in North Carolina and you should be aware of who you're giving your money to. Scammers are always looking for ways to get your money, and when it comes to sports betting don't get caught up in the excitement and ignore the red flags on imposter sports betting websites.

March 1st is the first day you can create an account and deposit money into online sportsbooks, so you are ready to place your bet on March 11. When you find a sports betting website, do your research.

Nick Hill with the BBB of Eastern Carolinas says, "A lot of the scams that we're anticipating are these scammers who create copycat websites and copycat services that mimic these real and legitimate sites and apps."

Hill says the BBB Scam Tracker is seeing reports from consumers who accidentally registered with scam sports betting websites and apps. Hill says the fakes lure you in with too-good-to-be-true deals. "Maybe sign-up deals or guarantee winnings with their bets. Just know that nobody can guarantee winnings and that will be a for sure sign of a scam," Hill adds.

One consumer filed a BBB Scam Tracker complaint that states: after seeing an ad online about a 1 for 1 deposit match, they put in $500, but their complaint alleges the match was far less valuable than their $500 and when it came time to withdraw their money, their account was locked and couldn't get their $500 bucks back.

Hill says, "Before you place your bet, you really need to read the fine print on incentives and the terms and conditions."

Before you place a bet, make sure the company is licensed to operate here in the state, which you can easily check online here.

Also on any website, look for the lock symbol and HTTPS, that means the website is secure. Also know that even on legitimate sports betting websites, you might not get access to your winnings. "Make sure that you know that these companies and apps can freeze your winnings for any number of reasons if they deem that you have displayed unusual playing patterns,"

Hill says.

Research is always key when it comes to your money. The biggest thing you need to watch out for are copycat websites, that make big promises like everyone is a winner, or that if you lose they will refund your money.