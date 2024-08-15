Wilson County middle school damaged by tornado to reopen for upcoming school year

This is located in Lucama on Wiggins Mill Road.

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wilson County middle school is set to reopen for the upcoming school year following a EF-3 tornado that tore through the building.

The principal of Springfield Middle School, Kelly Thomas, announced this to families and staff Wednesday. She said the walls, roof and classrooms of the building's sixth- and seventh-grade wings were badly damaged during a tornado that went through the area during Tropical Storm Debby.

"Builder Services of NC has been working around the clock, and they have done an incredible job in a short amount of time to remove excess water and secure the roof and walls that were damaged," Thomas said.

She said a chain-link fence was placed around the school for safety reasons.

Thomas said to avoid remote learning or diverting students and staffers to other schools, Springfield Middle plans to bring in mobile units and use the remaining wing while the school is being rebuilt.

The school said it will hold its orientation at Lucama Elementary School on Tuesday.

