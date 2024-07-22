Sunday service still held after fire destroys Springhill Presbyterian: 'We are the church'

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Springhill Presbyterian Church congregation joined together for Sunday service in a building near where their church stood for decades before lightning sparked a devastating fire on Thursday night.

The building was a total loss following the fire, but it didn't stop churchgoers from coming together.

"We know we are the church. This community is the church, and it's community support and everybody surrounding us right now with their love that keeps us going," Lynn Barnes told ABC11. "We love this church, even though it's just a building. We have lots of memories here. We were married here. We were baptized here. Our children were baptized here."

The church was founded in 1915, and the church building held many precious keepsakes, like paintings, pottery, and bibles that were passed down over generations.

"Lots of things were untouched, it's just unbelievable. They smell like smoke, but they're not burnt," Lynn Barnes said. "It was just this blessing, it gave us something to hold onto, gave us some more of our memories we could keep, something tangible."

Church organizers are planning to rebuild.

"Springhill Presbyterian Church will live on forever. We're having church this morning and the group is gathering together just as we always have, and that is the spirit of Springhill Church," Carol Kyles said.

Many churchgoers we spoke with also extended gratitude to the firefighters for their quick response and hard work to save as much as they could.

As for what the community can do, prayers go a long way.

"Just continue to pray for us because we're going to need it in the upcoming months," Kaye Ballance said.