25 St. Augustine's seniors graduate, highlighting resilience amid HBCU's challenges

Alfred Street Baptist Church in Virginia offered to cover outstanding balances for 11 seniors at Saint Augustine's University.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amid financial and accreditation challenges, the Saint Augustine's University community gathered Saturday to honor 25 seniors graduating with their degrees.

Among the graduates was 54-year-old LeMonte' Quarles, a legacy student who returned to school after a 25-year career in corrections. At SAU, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of earning a degree in criminal justice.

"My mother attended St. Aug's and graduated in 1967, and my brother also went there," Quarles said. "It's always been my dream to finish."

Just days before graduation, Quarles and several classmates were uncertain if they'd be allowed to walk due to outstanding account balances.

These concerns were resolved after a church in Alexandria, Virginia donated over $132,000 to clear the remaining balances for 11 graduating seniors.

"When we got the news, I was really excited. My wife was jumping all over the house," Quarles said. "It was tears of joy."

Quarles plans to use his degree to teach at the community college level once he's able to retire from his current career in corrections.

Another graduating senior Tillia Leary, who is the student government association president, celebrated her achievement Saturday. Originally from the Bahamas, she said over 30 family members flew in to see her walk.

Leary is graduating with a double major in accounting and business administration and will now pursue her master's degree at Ball State University.

"Today is a little bit overwhelming, but through it all, I'm grateful," she said.

For both Leary and Quarles, the road to graduation was steeped in uncertainty. Saint Augustine's moved all classes online in spring 2024 as it struggled to remain operational.

"We didn't know if we were going to be here today," Leary said. "But we got through it -- with God, with the teachers, with everyone pushing and rooting for St. Aug's."

Saturday's ceremony paid tribute to the university's Golden Class, alumni who graduated 50 years ago. It's a nod to the enduring legacy and pride within the Falcon community.

Founded in 1867, Saint Augustine's holds a significant place in Raleigh's history. While the future of the school remains uncertain, students, alumni, and school officials alike voiced their commitment to preserving the institution.

"I hope it continues, so my grandkids and anybody else's grandkids can continue the legacy of Saint Augustine's University," Quarles said.

Featured video in media is from a previous report.