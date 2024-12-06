St Augustine's faces crucial accreditation decision this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend will be critical in the history of Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges will consider the school's accreditation at its annual meeting, which will be held December 7 to 10 in Austin, Texas.

St Aug's has been on probation with the accrediting agency for two years after failing to meet several of its standards.

Last December, an appeals committee voted to terminate the university's accreditation.

University leaders said they have made the necessary financial improvements to receive a favorable outcome during the weekend hearing. This includes four financial audits and cutting half of its employees which saves $17 million.

The HBCU university -- remaining millions of dollars in debt -- secured a $7 million loan from Gothic Ventures with a high-interest rate.

If the decision does not work in Saint Augustine's favor, SAU Provost Dr. Janelle Jennings-Alexander said Thursday the university will appeal. Its accreditation will then be temporarily restored while the process plays out.

"A hearing on the appeal would most likely take place in February 2025," she said. "The result of that hearing could be restoration of SAU's accreditation without interruption. We are confident we have a good chance of ultimately prevailing, but we do not want students who are able to graduate now to go through a period of uncertainty unnecessarily."

