NC Attorney General's Office says it will look into St. Aug's board of trustees allegations

This comes after a judge dismissed a lawsuit against the board by SaveSAU Coalition.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Attorney General's Office is looking into the allegations against the board of trustees at Saint Augustine's University.

This comes one day after a judge dismissed a lawsuit against the board by SaveSAU Coalition. The coalition is comprised of alumni, parents, students and others with a special interest in the health and future of the university.

ABC11 reached out to the attorney general's office Friday. NCAGO wrote back, saying they "are concerned about the allegations that have been made involving the St. Augustine's Board of Trustees and will be looking into those allegations further in the coming weeks."

This lawsuit comes months after the HBCU's accreditation appeal was denied by the accreditation board.

The lawsuit document is 204 pages long and details what the SAVE SAU Coalition believes is behind the financial struggles plaguing the almost 160-year-old HBCU. It lists scenarios ranging from claims of conflict of interest to the board chairman acting as a loan broker for the university and even steering development projects worth millions to friends.

The group had specifically named Chairman Brian Boulware, James Perry, Hadley Evans Jr., Joseph Lynn, Dr. Leon Caldwell, Sophie Gibson, and Antonio Knox.

SAU Board of Trustees released a statement after the lawsuit dismissal, saying it appreciates "the court's decision to dismiss the baseless lawsuit."

The board also said: "While legal actions such as this can bring challenges, we view this as an opportunity to strengthen our focus on advancing the university's mission. As we look forward, the Board is committed to building on SAU's legacy of academic excellence, community engagement, and inclusivity."

