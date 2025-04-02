"Star Wars: Tales of" anthology series returns with a focus on the criminal underbelly and two formidable bounty hunters

'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld' brings back legendary bounty hunter and former Sith assassin

A new "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" trailer features Cad Bane and Asajj Ventress. The animated series drops May 4 on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- If you're a Star Wars fan looking for the perfect way to celebrate "May the 4th," Lucasfilm has you covered with "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld!"

A new trailer just dropped for the animated series, and it's packed with fan-favorite returns like the bounty hunter Cad Bane and former Sith assassin Asajj Ventress.

Created by Dave Filoni, this Lucasfilm series continues the "Tales of" tradition that began with "Tales of the Empire" in 2022. In this anthology, Bane and Ventress will have their own separate stories, diving deep into the galaxy's criminal underworld.

In the trailer, we see Bane crossing paths with an old friend who's now on the wrong side of the law, while Ventress finds a new chance at life after parting ways with Count Dooku.

For those fans who care about the significance of lightsaber colors, Ventress is wielding a yellow one while she faces off against a mysterious foe brandishing a red saber.

The tagline? "Two bounty hunters will survive in the shadows."

The voice cast includes Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress, Corey Burton as Cad Bane, along with Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" is arriving on Disney+, May 4, perfect for those who celebrate the May the 4th Star Wars holiday.

