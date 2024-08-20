Durham transitional home seeking community support, donations to stay open: 'Positive environment'

Straight Talk Support Group and transitional home launched in 2018 as a pilot program under the Department of Public Safety.

Straight Talk Support Group and transitional home launched in 2018 as a pilot program under the Department of Public Safety.

Straight Talk Support Group and transitional home launched in 2018 as a pilot program under the Department of Public Safety.

Straight Talk Support Group and transitional home launched in 2018 as a pilot program under the Department of Public Safety.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Edward Scott is a changed man and has Straight Talk Support Group transitional home to thank. After serving 30 years in prison, the transitional home helped him adjust back into society. It's been three years since he left the program but is now considered a success story.

Scott is working part-time to support the mission by maintaining the lawn through Community-Based Landscapers, a business he and his business partner started to give formerly incarcerated people jobs.

"It's just hard because they don't want to hire people coming out of prison because of their record, background and charges," said Scott.

The transitional home launched in 2018 under the direction of Bessie Elmore who said it started as a pilot program under the Department of Public Safety. Most of the clients come from Central Prison. According to Elmore, in March of this year, all of their state funding was cut because they were no longer considered a pilot program. They are now asking for donations from the community to stay afloat.

"Without that, it's a possibility we can close down," said Elmore.

They have managed to stay afloat with donations that help keep the lights on as well as life-changing programs for clients.

"Programs we offer include anger management, parenting, personal growth and development, domestic violence," she said.

Over the years, STSG has served hundreds. Addison McIntosh is in his second month in the program.

"Very positive environment. It's an environment that is very forward-looking and not looking backward," said McIntosh.

Scott told Eyewitness News he is not going back. He is now striving to seek out more success stories like his.

"If this facility shuts down it would be really hard on individuals coming out of incarceration," he said.

SEE ALSO | Hundreds call new NC recidivism hotline within days of it opening