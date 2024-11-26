Boo-Yah event in honor of Stuart Scott recognizes researcher fighting racial disparities in cancer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This year, on December 10 and 11 in New York City, esteemed guests, celebrities, athletes, and more will gather to honor Stuart Scott and the 10th anniversary of his famous Jimmy V Speech at the 2014 ESPY Awards.

ABC11's Tamara Scott is his niece and got a special preview of the event. She learned more about the cancer research fund dedicated in his name.

"So my favorite Stuart picture is actually this one because it's an unguarded moment, " Susan Scott said as she looked upon three large portraits of Stuart in her Durham loft. "Someone caught him, and if you know Stuart, he is delighted."

Stuart loved to laugh, and Susan Scott would know, she is Tamara's aunt and Stuart's big sister.

"You know Tamara, I never expected to be doing this and it is one of the joys in my life," she said.

When she is not conquering the business world she honors her brother's legacy by working with the V Foundation and the Boo-Yah event for the Stuart Scott Cancer memorial research fund, which has invested more than $17 million over 10 years.

"There's now a body of more than 50 researchers who have focused on the disparities in cancer research and treatment for people of color, essentially black people, because black people -- men and women -- die at a faster rate than others," Susan said.

Tamara asked, "Do you think in his wildest dreams, he thought it would come to this where it is right now?"

"He would never have been able to imagine this, and Stuart was really good at the long-game," she said.

A trait he has in common with one of the featured researchers this year: Dr. Adam Murphy of Chicago.

"It's a long game, yeah, and so I don't get disheartened by it," Murphy said of his patience seeing results.

His focus is on prostate cancer disparities in minorities and he is already changing outcomes

"We were able to really leverage the work that we did in the V Foundation, Stuart Scott Award, to create a Black Prostate Risk Calculator -- the first one in the country tailored for Black men. We also proved that the Prostate Health Index assay works differently in Black men than it does in white men and should be used differently. That was key," he said.

Key to a disease that has also impacted him.

"I have a family history of prostate cancer, from my father and grandfather and Godfather who died of prostate cancer," he said.

His research and the dozens of other researchers through this grant are the keys to the long game.

Stuart didn't get to see this dream come to life but doctors like Adam are glad he had the vision.

"His life was cut short, too young from cancer. And so I understood why this legacy was important, why this award was important, because we were growing attention to disparities in cancer, that a lot of the diseases that you see in cancer affect minority communities more strongly, more harshly, with higher mortality rates, worse treatment outcomes," Murphy said.

In hopes it impacts all of us a little less.

Guests at the Boo-Yah event will enjoy a vintner reception of the best wines from Northern California, cheer on teams at the Jimmy V Classic Basketball tournament, learn about the great work of V Foundation grantees and have the chance to win one-of-a-kind auction experiences with an after party to follow.