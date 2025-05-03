Student at a Wayne County elementary school test positive for whooping cough; health officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Friday, health officials in Wayne County confirmed a case of pertussis (whooping cough) at a Goldsboro elementary school.

The Wayne County Health Department said it confirmed the diagnoses from a student at Meadow Lane Elementary School.

Officials said they worked closely with the school to find students and staff members who may have been in close contact with the affected student.

"Our goal in sharing this information is not to alarm, but to inform," said Suzanne LeDoyen, Health Director for the Wayne County Health Department. "Pertussis cases are on the rise across the United States, and awareness is key to prevention. By taking simple precautions-like staying up to date on vaccinations and watching for symptoms-we can help protect our most vulnerable residents."

According to the department, whooping cough is a contagious respiratory illness that spreads through coughing or sneezing. The sickness can often begin with cold-like symptoms and can progress to a severe, persistent cough that may include coughing fits, vomiting, or a distinctive "whooping" sound.

Officials added that while anyone can have whooping cough, it can be serious for infants, young children, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

