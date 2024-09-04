Wake County Public Schools reports record-breaking increase in graduation rates

The increase is the highest level since pre-pandemic.

The increase is the highest level since pre-pandemic.

The increase is the highest level since pre-pandemic.

The increase is the highest level since pre-pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning and will look at how the state has grown since the pandemic.

First up is the student test performance from last school year.

The board's goal is to improve all test scores by 2027.

They will also identify low-performing schools, low-performing districts, and low-performing charter schools.

The board of education will also discuss a report to the general assembly on remote instruction, which changed instruction since the pandemic.

That includes the strengths, challenges, and trends noted by the board in the last school year.

Another important topic is graduation rates throughout the state and how they've improved and why.

Wake County Public Schools graduation rate is at a record-high of 91%, according to the NC Department of Instruction.

Test scores for the district either met or exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

