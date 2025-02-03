St. Augustine's students move to virtual learning due to maintenance issues, officials say

SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess said the university has suspended in-person classes to take care of deferred maintenance issues but declined to comment on what those issues were.

SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess said the university has suspended in-person classes to take care of deferred maintenance issues but declined to comment on what those issues were.

SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess said the university has suspended in-person classes to take care of deferred maintenance issues but declined to comment on what those issues were.

SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess said the university has suspended in-person classes to take care of deferred maintenance issues but declined to comment on what those issues were.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- St. Augustine's University students have moved to virtual learning, according to university officials.

SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess said the university has suspended in-person classes to take care of deferred maintenance issues but declined to comment on what those issues were.

Burgess said he has no timeline on when students will go back to school but hopefully before the end of this semester.

The move to virtual learning comes on the heels of a quiet start to the school year when in January, Burgess estimated 200 students were attending.

Saint Augustine's fires back at AG's office over letter: 'significant concerns about fairness'

The HBCU is also dealing with financial challenges, including concerns from the State Attorney General's Office about a proposed multi-million dollar financing deal with Florida-based 50 Plus One Sports.

The university said it needs to go through with the deal to prove it has enough funding to keep its doors open, but in a letter from the State's Deputy Attorney General to school leaders, there are concerns about how the school will be able to continue operating if the proposed $70 million land lease deal is approved.

This month, St. Aug's has to show SACSCOC that it can meet compliance requirements and include updated financial documents to be considered.

ABC11 Eyewitness News has reached out to St. Aug's for comment.