Saint Augustine's University students remain optimistic on first day of class: 'Keeping hopes up'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It wasn't your typical first day of class at Saint Augustine's University on Tuesday. The quad was quiet due to a decline in students and some doubt about the future lingered in the air

"I'm not sure about a next semester here," junior Israel Pennerman said.

The first day of class is typically exciting for returning students, but for Pennerman, it was a little worrisome because her Philosophy class wasn't as full as she expected. Neither was campus.

"It was like 10 students max. Usually, its 27 or 30 children," she said. "I noticed it's a ghost town basically. No students on campus."

Pennerman is thousands of miles away from her home in Nassau, Bahamas. She returned to the HBCU because her parents felt it was more affordable than other universities.

"With everything that went on, we knew we were going to be smaller," Saint Augustine's University Interim President Marcus Burgess said.

The HBCU is using this time to rebuild. The university has plans of persevering through its financial challenges as its accreditation was reinstated back in July.

Burgess estimates 200 students are attending this semester -- as opposed to the university's previous average of 1,000 students.

But there is some good news on the financial front for staffers who haven't been paid since March.

"We're excited that our bridge loan came through. Payments are beginning for faculty and staff after months of not being paid," Burgess said.

Sophomore student J'Davian Young said despite the challenges, he's optimistic about the start of the new semester. The basketball player said workouts with the team begin this week. His mother is urging him to not lose sight of what's important if things don't turn around.

"She just told me to take this year to grind and leave after," he said. "I'm hoping they get things turned around. I hope its going to be a great year."

As campus is noticeably quiet, students said there is chatter around when the HBCU will get back on its feet.

"I'm still keeping my hopes up," Pennerman said.

'Build back and be better'

Last semester, St. Aug's dealt with many challenges from the university's financial challenges to accreditation troubles.

The University announced earlier this summer the school was reinstated as a member of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Burgess said they are working to address the school's financial troubles, including paying staffers who haven't received a paycheck since March.

Meanwhile, he is looking to the future of the university.

"We're going to be smaller with everything that went on," Burgess said. "However, it gives us an opportunity to build back and be better."

During the two-week delay in class, ABC11 is told the university worked on maintenance upgrades to dorms and classrooms.

A food vendor was also secured for the new school year.