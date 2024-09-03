St. Augustine's University faces enrollment drop, strives to rebuild and improve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday marks the first day of classes at Saint Augustine's University.

The HBCU is facing much lower enrollment - with the sophomore class being the smallest this fall semester -- after financial and accreditation struggles.

Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess shared these numbers with Eyewitness News:

About 200 students are enrolled for the fall semester. That's down from 700 students this spring and 900 students at the start of last year.

'Build back and be better'

Last semester, St. Aug's dealt with many challenges from the university's financial challenges to accreditation troubles.

The University announced earlier this summer the school was reinstated as a member of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Dr. Burgess said they are working to address the school's financial troubles, including paying staffers who haven't received a paycheck since March.

Meanwhile, he is looking to the future of the university.

"We're going to be smaller with everything that went on," Burgess said. "However, it gives us an opportunity to build back and be better."

During the two-week delay in class, ABC11 is told the university worked on maintenance upgrades to dorms and classrooms.

A food vendor was also secured for the new school year.

