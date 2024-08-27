St. Augustine's students move-in for fall semester after delay; faculty and staff being paid

The first day of classes is Tuesday, September 3.

The first day of classes is Tuesday, September 3.

The first day of classes is Tuesday, September 3.

The first day of classes is Tuesday, September 3.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New and former students attending Saint Augustine's University have returned to campus. Tuesday was move-in day after nearly a two-week delay. University leaders said it was due to damage from Tropical Storm Debby.

During the delay, the interim president wrote in a letter to the campus community that the university would work on maintenance upgrades to dorms and classrooms and also to restore power and water in buildings impacted by the storm.

Dr. Marcus Burgess also addressed their plans to move forward and try to avoid repeats of the last year. The Raleigh-based HBCU dealt with many challenges last semester but will start this school year out with good news.

We are doing the work. Dr. Marcus Burgess

"We still have work to get done, and working with the board, working with our faculty staff to ensure that we do just that, show everybody that we are moving to a better place to be compliant and build back, to have a better institution for years to come." "We are doing the work," Burgess said. "Right now, we're fighting towards December to get full with our SACSCOC hearing to make sure that we stay fully accredited."

Our payments are beginning for our faculty and staff after months of not being paid. Dr. Marcus Burgess

Dr. Burgess also addressed enrollment status at SAU, "We're going to be smaller. With everything that went on, we knew we were going to be smaller. However, it gives us an opportunity to build back and be better."

The first day of in-person classes is Tuesday, September 3.

"We do have a large number of returning seniors who are looking to graduate and juniors. So probably if we had to say our smallest class would probably be the sophomore class."

The school says it's entered into a credit agreement with a Durham-based capital provider Gothic Ventures. It gives the university access to up to $30 million. This financial boost is helping the university start the fall 2024 academic semester.

Saint Aug's said the agreement was secured by a deed of trust on the university's real estate holdings.

WATCH | Saint Augustine's president gives update on enrollment