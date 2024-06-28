Bakery, barbecue restaurant workers battle triple-digit temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The nearly two-week-long stretch of extremely hot, humid weather has made the job harder for some people. There's a battle getting work done in some conditions.

Multiple ovens are going in the kitchen at Yellow Dog Bread as staff are cranking out fresh breads, pastries, and other goods.

Getting those products into a customer's hands is difficult with the intense heat.

Owner Tanya Andrews said to start, the water coming out of the tap is too warm to use right away.

"We're having to ice that water down to get it to the temperature that it's ideal for baking so that our doughs don't overproof and kind of grow too fast," said Andrews.

Recipes are being tweaked as humidity in the air impacts the flour and can absorb some of the moisture. Additionally, the heat in the kitchen is causing the bread to rise faster.

"It's a dance and right now we're in the throes of dancing with the weather and the environment to produce a consistent product," said Andrews.

At Sam Jones BBQ, staff are battling 107-degree temperatures in the smokehouse.

There are vents circulating air and Kitchen Manager Matt Bauer said the set-up is luxurious.

Bauer explained that the equipment is not installed at several other smokehouses, so people there are left cooking in stagnant heat.

He said the work is a true labor of love.

"It's very fulfilling also because you're kind of doing something that I feel like is part of the culture in North Carolina. It's very important to keep this alive," said Bauer.

