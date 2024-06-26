North Carolina heat likely cause of record-breaking attendance for NC Museum of Natural Sciences

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Museums in the Capitol City are experiencing possible record-breaking attendance numbers as people are looking for indoor activities to keep kids occupied during the hot weather.

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences reports attendance is up 500-1,000 people a day.

"The museum has been slammed the last several days, and I do think it is because of heat," NC Natural Sciences Museum Educator Christopher Smith said.

The facility, which is the largest natural history museum in the Southeast, is free to the public.

Thousands of children are in summer camp as this hot weather sweeps through our region and summer campos are making modifications to their programs to keep kids safe.

Parent Heather Reagan said it's hard finding something to do to keep kids active.

"Everybody gets bored and they just want to be on video games all the time," she said.

Ava Dipenta, 11, of Holly Springs said she loved exploring the museum instead of staying home and watching TV.

"We saw dinosaur bones. We saw butterflies. We saw all these amazing creatures," Dipenta said.

Attendance this past Saturday, when the heat index hit the triple digits, was more than 4,700 people and that was up almost 30 percent from the week prior.

Trees are an essential solution to "urban heat islands"

Some parents are looking to indoor playgrounds to help keep their kids active.

Fun Zone Owner Shawnonne Pickett said she's been getting calls from new and returning families, who want to enroll their kids in a week-long camp.

"It's way too hot, we need these indoor facilities," said Pickett. "(We offer the) chance to climb the rock climbing wall, bounce houses, gaming, basketball, rolling track, Legos. We really try to cater to the different desires and likes and interests of kids."

Shelter for People in Durham

The heat can be dangerous, especially for people who are battling homelessness in Durham. That's the top concern for leaders at Durham Rescue Mission during this blast of high temperatures.

"The heat is just so oppressive, and the humidity makes it even worse," CEO and President Rev. Rob Tart said.

Crews went out to some of the most vulnerable communities in the Bull City on Wednesday to pass out snacks, fruits and cold water.

"Water, free water for everybody," Audrey Lane said.

Lane was among those who were told about the cool shelter at 1201 E. Main Street, where Tart said people can come in for relief from the heat.

"We're just a refuge for them to come in," Tart said. "They can come in and get a shower, or they can come in and get some fresh clothes if they need it. Something to eat and just to get in and out of the heat."

It's a resource that comes at a time when the city has seen an increase in homelessness last year, according to City of Durham's 2023 Point In Time Count.

The report finds the unsheltered count continues to increase, up 105% since 2020.

"What I'm noticing personally ... is the sheer number of children that we are serving," Tart said. "Clearly mothers are feeling the danger of the heat and they're trying to come in and get their children in."

Tart said the space will be open overnight as well and plan to remain as an emergency space until the extremely hot weather is over.