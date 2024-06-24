Heat in North Carolina: Urban forestry, splash pads seen as different ways to beat the heat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The heat and humidity aren't letting up anywhere across central North Carolina.

The First Alert Weather Team said temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s, maybe even reaching into the triple digits this week and through the weekend.

Durham Urban Forestry

Carlos Cross was shooting hoops in Durham on Monday before the hottest part of the day.

"A lot of Gatorade, a lot of vitamin water," Cross said.

He said where he lives in North Durham, there aren't many trees, which according to expert Max Cawley, are one of the essential solutions to hotter cities.

"They help," Cawley said. "They cool that area off so that the people around them get to enjoy not only the beauty of this natural area within an urban area, but also by virtue of living somewhere that keeps that area cooler."

According to Cawley, who is the Director of Climate Research and Engagement at the Museum of Life and Science, places like Downtown Durham are considered an "urban heat island," where it can feel more hotter in the area compared to others because of the lack of shade and more pavement contributing to the heat.

"Those surfaces are warming the areas around them more and they're also holding on to, and releasing that heat out and into those urban areas," Cawley said. "They are going to stay very hot at nighttime."

While urban forestry can take time, there are other ways to remedy the heat, according to Cawley.

"One of the really nice things about things like trees, parks and cooling stations and investing in places that people already go to, is that many of those things are also just really excellent things about communities that people already really like," Cawley said. "They are not only things that mitigate the effects of climate change. They are also things that make your community stronger."

Durham County said its libraries are cooling centers during normal business hours.

Sandhills Splash Pads

Cumberland County opened dozens of city and county facilities as public cooling stations for the intensely high temperatures.

Parents and emergency responders tell ABC11 they have their own ways of beating the heat.

One family at the Lake Rim Rec Center said Monday is the first of many times they expect to come to the splash pad. Even though their first day at the splash pad got off to a slow start.

"(The children) were complaining about it being so hot and they were like, 'Oh My God, the splash pad's off. What are we going to do?'" parent Nelisha McGeorge said.

As the temperatures creep higher, some Triangle businesses are seeing their sales soar too.

They say the splash pad didn't get turned on until about an hour after they arrived. The city of Fayetteville said a safety feature cut off the pumps and had to be turned back on. Once it was on, parents said their kids loved frolicking in the water.

"We just don't stay out for too long. You can't stay too long or the heat gets to you. So maybe 30 minutes, maybe an hour. Depends on if they're complaining or not."

The heat didn't stop the Fayetteville Fire Department's ladder training scheduled for Monday, but the firefighters did take some special steps to stay safe.

"During our exercises with all of our gear it is pretty hot, but we've been given extra breaks and the fire department has also given us Gatorade," said Recruit Molly Banks. "So, we're switching off drinking water and electrolytes."

For those looking to use the public cooling stations provided by the county, they'll be open until Sunday.

