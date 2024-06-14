Tips to save money during this blast of hot weather

With summer heat upon us, be sure you're taking care of yourself and your air conditioner.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are things all of us can do right now in our homes to make sure the AC keeps running smoothly during this hot stretch of weather.

A viewer tells ABC11 he recently shelled out $10,000 to replace a 12-year-old unit that just stopped working in this heat.

While you may want to lower the temperature on your thermostat, that could mean higher bills down the line.

The American Heart Association urges people to take extra precautions during heat waves, especially those with heart disease, who have had a stroke or are over the age of 50.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends that to save money, 78 degrees is "the magic number" whenever you're home.

Duke Energy has other suggestions that could make a big difference. They include changing your air filters, closing blinds during the day, or running a ceiling fans whenever you're in the room. In the summer, make sure your fan is going counter clockwise.

The much bigger expense is getting the whole air conditioning system fixed.

Fix My AC Owner JD Anderson said he's been getting a lot of calls to come to homes and replace systems.

Beat the summer heat with these hot weather hacks from AccuWeather.

"The systems that haven't been properly maintained or the systems that are just old are starting to show their weaknesses - and the heat is beating the systems," Anderson said.

He said outdoor units need to be cleaned every year to run efficiently during these dog days of summer.