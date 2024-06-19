Hot weather heats up sales at ice cream shops, restaurants in the Triangle

As the temperatures creep higher, some Triangle businesses are seeing their sales soar too.

As the temperatures creep higher, some Triangle businesses are seeing their sales soar too.

As the temperatures creep higher, some Triangle businesses are seeing their sales soar too.

As the temperatures creep higher, some Triangle businesses are seeing their sales soar too.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the temperatures creep higher, some Triangle businesses are seeing their sales soar too.

Ice cream shops, as you can imagine, are reporting a sales increase but many restaurants are seeing an uptick too.

"I think it's gotten busier as the summer's gearing up," Breadbox Coffee Program Manager Trevor Patton said.

There was a pretty packed patio at Plates Neighborhood Kitchen along Glenwood South for lunch Wednesday.

Every umbrella was stretched open to block the sun and several fans were also going to keep customers cool.

"It is hot, but the food makes it worth it," Shannon Clyde said.

"It's little humid right now, but the breeze feels good," De'Andrea Bethae said.

Plates also has a satellite coffee bar called Breadbox on the property.

Patton said there's been a steady stream of people coming to either grab a cold drink to-go or dine outdoors.

"I don't think there's a spot of sun really on the patio unless you want it," Patton said. "There's a nice breeze that comes through here, so it's not bad spot."

Another popular spot: Ice cream shops.

Andia's Ice Cream, which was just named one of USA Today's top 10 independent ice cream shops in the country, is scooping up extra sales this week.

"It's up 20-25%," said Andia's Ice Cream Operations Manager Alex Xouris. "From the colder months, like winter (or) early spring, it's like 100% more. So it's definitely a big jump."

Jake Bradley and his girlfriend traveled from Asheville to check out Raleigh and specifically try the ice cream at Andia's. They indulged in a massive sough dough waffle shake and a sampler flight.

"Ice cream's always a good treat in general (and) definitely when it's hot," Bradley said.