Cooling stations open in the Triangle as temperatures near 100

It looks very hot for the next five days with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.

It looks very hot for the next five days with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.

It looks very hot for the next five days with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.

It looks very hot for the next five days with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures will reach close to 100 degrees this weekend.

Extreme heat and high humidity can be dangerous to anyone, but particularly to the elderly, infants, and young children, persons with disabilities, and people on medication for chronic health problems.

Here's a list of places to take a break from the heat:

WAKE COUNTY

Starting at noon on Saturday, June 22, until at least Monday, June 24, all Wake County Public Libraries locations will offer heat relief. Calling ahead or checking online to see their hours is recommended.

On Monday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., the following locations will be open:

Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh

Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Western Regional Center, 111 James Jackson Ave., Cary

Sites not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations, and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

The Cumberland County Department of Social Services is open Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 1225 Ramsey Street. All public lobbies will be available to citizens.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health (First-floor lobby) is open Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 1235 Ramsey Street.

The lobbies of Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation Centers is open to the public year-round, during normal operating hours and can be used by residents as a respite from the heat.

All eight Cumberland County Public Libraries are open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Headquarters Library at 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville, along with Cliffdale, North Regional, and Hope Mills branches are also open Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Find library locations here

EDITOR'S NOTE: The list will expand as more cooling centers open.

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!