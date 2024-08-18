Summerville Bunnlevel Fire Rescue holds Back to School Community Bash

The Summerville Bunnlevel Fire Department and other community partners came together to give school supplies to students in need.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire department in Harnett County had the chance to host its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday after it was postponed due to the weather.

The Harnett County Health Department handed out health supplies, while some local churches served free food.

The event also featured a fly-in from the Cape Fear Valley Health Helicopter.

The crew took the time to teach people in attendance about how the helicopter works, and let kids climb on board.