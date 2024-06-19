Man swimming at North Carolina beach gets possible shark bite on leg

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is recovering after his leg was injured while he was swimming on the North Carolina coast on Tuesday.

The Sunset Beach Department said a 9-1-1 caller reported a shark bite at Sunset Beach, but it is unclear what actually caused the injury. A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

"The injury was to the lower leg, we believe it was caused by some sort of sea life. The caller identified that it was a shark bite but we have no way to determine that," Police Chief Ken Klamar told ABC affiliate WWAY.

Klamar reminded the public to be vigilant when visiting North Carolina beaches and said there is always the risk of suffering an injury from aquatic life.

