NC football fans pack bars, bet on big game in record numbers

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was the first in the age of legal, mobile sports betting in North Carolina and experts are providing a better sense of the big financial impact the game might have.

Across the Triangle, football fans piled into bars Sunday afternoon to catch the game -- which turned out to be a lopsided victory for the Eagles.

"I'm stressed out. Very scared. Yep. I probably should have watched at my house by myself in the corner, but I didn't," said Eagles fan Ashley Gehringer before the game at Garner's Carolina Ale House.

Ashley and friends, G and Mindy, were three of the countless local football fans who piled into sports bars to catch the game.

"I'm from Pennsylvania, but I did bring my Kelce jersey, the real Kelce, for her," Ashley said.

A couple of tables over, Jason Anderson and his family were loving what they saw from the Eagles, who went on to beat the Chiefs, 40-22.

"I love the heart of the team. I know they're not always the most polite fans in the world. But it's about time here. We need another Super Bowl ring," he said.

In North Carolina, sportsbooks are sure to love what they're seeing, too -- with a projected $40 million wagered on the Super Bowl in the Tar Heel State, leading to millions in revenue in just one night. It's the most bet game nationally of the entire year.

"Every year, even decades before in Las Vegas, it was always the most single wagered upon sporting event. March Madness as a collective tournament gets more handle, or more bets placed, but for just one game it's the Super Bowl and it's not even close," said Ryan Butler, Senior Editor with Covers.

Butler said North Carolinians have already wagered billions since legal, mobile sports betting went live in March -- with much more to come.

"About $100 million in taxes have been generated and the first ten months are so legal sports betting, you've had $5.4 billion wagered since March," Butler said.