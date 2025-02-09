Eagles, Chiefs players representing NC at Super Bowl LIX

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field Sunday, many players will represent North Carolina as Super Bowl LIX kicks off.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field Sunday, many players will represent North Carolina as Super Bowl LIX kicks off.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field Sunday, many players will represent North Carolina as Super Bowl LIX kicks off.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field Sunday, many players will represent North Carolina as Super Bowl LIX kicks off.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field Sunday at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, many players will represent North Carolina as Super Bowl LIX kicks off.

On the Chiefs' side, one of the more notable connections is Cornerback Joshua Williams. The Fayetteville native played at Fayetteville State and joined the Chiefs in his rookie season two years ago. He's never lost an NFL playoff game and could make history if the Chiefs win Sunday, marking the first time any team would three-peat the national championship.

Tight End Noah Gray played at Duke and is also in his third season with the Chiefs. Number 83 serves as Travis Kelce's primary backup.

Offensive Guard Joe Thuney will also play for Kansas City under number 62. He played at NC State from 2011 to 2015.

Backup Quarterback Carson Wentz moved away at a young age but was born in Raleigh and spent the first few years of his life in North Carolina.

ALSO SEE: UNC trustees suspended due to concerns of overreach

Number 70 Offensive Tackle DJ Humphries grew up in Charlotte, playing for Mallard Creek High School in the Queen City.

For the Eagles, Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis grew up in Charlotte too, and also played for Mallard Creek. Number 90 is in his third season with Philly.

Center Landon Dickerson was born in Hickory, which is northwest of Charlotte. He went to South Caldwell High School and started playing for the Eagles in 2021.

Running Back Will Shipley was born outside of Charlotte in Weddington, and attended Weddington High. Number 28 is in his rookie season with the Eagles.