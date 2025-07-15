Support mixed for Fayetteville's youth curfew following first weekend since taking effect

Critics say there's no proof curfews work, but others say it's a good start.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville's newly enacted youth curfew is drawing mixed reactions after its first full weekend in effect.

The curfew, approved by the City Council last month, prohibits anyone 16 years old or younger from being outside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Parents or guardians could be cited if minors are found in violation.

Juvenile crime is one of the only types of crime on the rise in Fayetteville.

Council Member and mayoral candidate Mario Benavente, who represents District 3 and is against the curfew, met ABC11 at his alma mater, E.E. Smith High School. Now a criminal defense lawyer working in juvenile court, Benavente sees the challenges that children in this community face every day.

"One thing about these issues is that they're not unique to Fayetteville," Benavente said. "A lot of different communities have faced these issues. The difference between us and them, of course, is -- are we applying the best practices?"

Mayor Mitch Colvin proposed the curfew in response to recent shootings, including incidents at the Dogwood Festival and a community carnival. Benavente questioned whether the curfew addresses the root problem.

"My concern with all of these instances that were cited -- none of them happened after the curfew time, 11 p.m.," Benavente said. "Right now, we don't have evidence publicly made available that says that they were even juveniles who perpetrated these acts."

Benavente also said he has yet to see evidence that youth curfews curb youth crime in other cities where they've been put in place.

"We've asked our city staff, can you show us examples where these kinds of curfews have had that positive impact?" he added. "Unfortunately, they have not been able to show that to us."

Instead, Benavente said he has seen evidence that community-based alternatives in other cities, such as youth programs and after-school events, can be effective ways to prevent crime.

"If the city doesn't invest in these young people, there's other elements in this community that will invest in them in the wrong direction for the wrong purposes," he said.

A community meeting focused on crime prevention was held Monday night in District 2, represented by Council Member Malik Davis.

ABC11 caught up with Davis after the meeting as he voted in favor of the curfew. He told ABC11 that the curfew in and of itself isn't a complete solution to the issue of juvenile crime.

"I believe that this is a tool in the box to help the next generation, help our youth," Davis said. "But it's not necessarily going to be the main thing that's going to stop them."

Fayetteville resident Mae Matthews also attended the meeting and expressed support for the ordinance.

"I think it is a good thing," Matthews said. "To me, it's going to make the parents more responsible for their children, and it has to start somewhere. It has to start at home."

That's one area where there appears to be common ground -- that families play a critical role in long-term solutions for kids. Still, Benavente said he's concerned that targeting parents with this curfew just creates more problems for families to deal with - citations and court. He thinks programs designed to support families who might be struggling could be a more effective solution than penalizing them.

Fayetteville Police did not respond to requests for information on whether any citations have been issued following the first weekend the curfew was in effect, though Benavente said he isn't aware of any citations being issued yet.