Support Triangle nonprofits in the "Bid for Better" Auction

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center (TNVLC) is holding its inaugural "Bid For Better: A Nonprofit Auction" in Durham.

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center (TNVLC) is holding its inaugural "Bid For Better: A Nonprofit Auction" in Durham.

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center (TNVLC) is holding its inaugural "Bid For Better: A Nonprofit Auction" in Durham.

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center (TNVLC) is holding its inaugural "Bid For Better: A Nonprofit Auction" in Durham.

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center (TNVLC) is holding its inaugural "Bid For Better: A Nonprofit Auction" on Monday, March 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Central Pines Regional Council in Durham.

Click here to bid on items and support Triangle nonprofits.

This unique charity event brings together numerous Triangle-connected nonprofits, each with its own mission and community focus, to offer a broad variety of auction items. From local artwork and event tickets to exclusive experiences, you can bid on items that directly support over 1,200 organizations throughout the Triangle . 100% of the revenue from auction item sales will go directly to these nonprofits, enabling them to continue their important work in the community.

Event Highlights:

Date and Time : Monday, March 17, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm (Doors open at 6:00 pm)

: Monday, March 17, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm (Doors open at 6:00 pm) Location : Central Pines Regional Council, 4307 Emperor Blvd, Suites 110 and 130, Durham, NC 27703

: Central Pines Regional Council, 4307 Emperor Blvd, Suites 110 and 130, Durham, NC 27703 Tickets : $35 per person, which includes one drink ticket, snacks, and entry to the event.

: $35 per person, which includes one drink ticket, snacks, and entry to the event. Parking : Ample free parking available

: Ample free parking available Food and Beverages: Pay-as-you-go options with food trucks on-site

If you can't attend the event in person, you can still participate by bidding online! If you win, simply coordinate pickup with the nonprofit listed on the item.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thevolunteercenter.org/events/auction/.