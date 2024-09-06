Nearly 7 foot alligator captured crossing road on North Carolina coast

SURF CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large alligator was seen crossing a road in Surf City on Sunday.

Jonathan Findley captured video of the reptile passing through the neighborhood, describing it as being around seven feet long.

"Good golly that is the king of the jungle right here," Findley could be heard saying. "Well at the very least the king of the neighborhood."

