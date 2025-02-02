Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy out of Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-year-old boy out of Asheville is missing.

An Amber Alert was issued for Taj Malik Massey on Sunday morning. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue/black jacket.

The identity of the person Massey is believed to be with is unknown.

Massey's last known location is Asheville.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Asheville Police Department immediately at (828) 252-1110, or call 911 or* HP.

