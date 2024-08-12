Tar River reaches major flood stage, floods Rocky Mount roads, causes damage to farmers' crops

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tina Blair understands now why flood insurance was required when she and her husband moved into their home along Leggett Road.

"We've been here over a year now and my husband wants to sell this house already," she said. "The fireman came here yesterday and said if the water keeps coming, we're going to have to leave the home and get a hotel. Who is going to pay for that?"

Tropical Storm Debby brought heavy wind and rain across Rocky Mount. Flood waters now threaten some communities. It's also brought quite the crowd.

"They stop right there, take pictures, come back and back up in my driveway," said Blair. "My husband says we're going to start charging people for coming in our driveway."

After 40 years of living in the community, it's still a fascinating site for William Gaines. He said he's only seen the road covered in water a handful of times.

"Seem to be every year there's somebody that don't believe those signs. They drive through and get caught in that water. It drags them in the ditch," he said. "I'm just checking and making sure it doesn't come up."

There are two cars submerged under water along Leggett Road. According to Rocky Mounty officials, the Tar River is at major flood stage and has risen just over 24 feet. There was even a water rescue Monday morning with crews evacuating two adults and two pets.

"Most of the inconvenience the city is suffering from road closures and some farmers downstream have had their fields flooded," said Brenton Bent, Director of Water Resources.

The city hopes the water will recede by Thursday. Crews will then be sent out to survey the damage. In the meantime, they are urging the community to be on high alert as those directly impacted by flooding hope relief comes soon.

"If we get more rain, then it will continue to come up," said Gaines.