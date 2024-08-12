1 person is dead after driving into Debby floodwaters in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person is dead after driving into floodwaters Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS wrote on social media that a driver was swept away after driving through floodwater on Old Whiteville Road near the county line. The road was and is still closed in both directions due to flooding in some areas caused of Tropical Storm Debby.

Crews were not able to rescue the driver. Their identity has not been released.

"It bears repeating. Never drive into flooded roadways and obey road closed signage," Lumberton Rescue and EMS said on Facebook.

This is the third reported death in North Carolina due to Debby.

A man in Wilson County died Thursday after his house was damaged by a tornado. A 78-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her mobile home in Rockingham County.