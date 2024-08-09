WATCH LIVE

78-year-old North Carolina woman dies after tree falls on mobile home in Rockingham County

Friday, August 9, 2024 10:30PM
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman was killed after a tree fell on her home on Thursday evening.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said emergency officials were called to a mobile home in Browns Summit at 7:26 p.m. When officials arrived they found 78-year-old Hilda Windsor Jones dead inside the home. Deputies said no one else was inside the home at the time.

Authorities believe the tree fell due to weather conditions from Tropical Storm Debby.

The storm also spawned several tornadoes and caused major flooding across North Carolina on Thursday.

In Wilson County, a man was killed by a EF-3 strength tornado that tore through multiple homes and a middle school on Thursday.

