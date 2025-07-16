Tariffs on tomatoes felt by consumers, restaurants; shoppers hit farmers market: 'Taste better'

The bulk of tomatoes in the country come from Mexico, and new tariffs could create ripple effects for your wallet.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Especially in the summer, a lot of people enjoy picking up local grabbing some tomatoes for a salad, or to pack homemade pasta sauce.

But the bulk of tomatoes in the country come from Mexico and new tariffs could create ripple effects for your wallet.

As they fire up the grill at El Rodeo in Raleigh, no matter what you order, odds are tomatoes are on the menu one way or another.

"I need it for everything, for the salsa, the pico de gallo, the fajita, for everything," says Christopher Ramirez.

They go through thousands of tomatoes a year, and now things are getting a little more costly.

Tomatoes imported from Mexico make up 2/3 of the U.S. supply, totaling over 3 billion dollars a year worth of imports.

Now the Trump administration is adding a steep 17 percent tariff.

El Rodeo says they've tried to hold the line to keep prices reasonable for loyal customers, but they say for some menu items with tomato, they may have to bump prices a little to keep up.

"The prices can be different on the menu, it depends on which comes with tomato," Ramirez says.

Economics Professor Michael Walden from NC State says that's exactly what we're seeing nationwide - with inflation creeping back up, while many businesses were taking a wait-and-see approach with tariffs, many are now left with no choice but to raise prices.

"Tariffs are not paid by the exporting country, they're paid by the importing country, us, they're paid by businesses that are importing from other countries, so it makes sense that they get passed on to customers," he says.

But it also means more local growers like Tart Strawberry and Produce in Dunn are seeing a boost.

"Definitely on the weekends it's really packed, more and more people are coming, customers say it's cheaper, they say it's better," says Madelyn Hair.

And for some shoppers, it's a ripe opportunity.

"For me, the locally grown stuff just has a better taste, it's fresh, it's always cut above what you're gonna get in a store," says Mark White from Raleigh.

It's not just fresh tomatoes that could be impacted by the tariffs - common grocery stores like pizza, pasta sauce, and salsa will also be impacted by the tariffs.