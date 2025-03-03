Ten Ten Road near Fuquay-Varina reopens after gas leak that prompted evacuations

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- (UPDATE): Ten Ten Road reopened Tuesday morning after a gas leak Monday forced a road closure and prompted evacuations.

According to a spokesperson from Enbridge Gas, crews secured the flow of gas around 1 a.m. after a natural gas leak caused by a third-party damage to a gas line Monday.

"The area is safe," the spokesperson said. "Enbridge Gas crews will remain onsite to work on a temporary measure to ensure service reliability for customers until the damaged gas line can be replaced in the coming days."

Below is a previous report.

A "significant" gas leak has shut down all lanes of Ten Ten Road in both directions at US 401in Fuquay-Varina near Garner.

People in the area have been told to shelter in place.

A Town of Fuquay-Varina spokesperson said the fire department conducted evacuations at a nearby Costco, Harris Teeter, Food Lion and other shopping centers and area businesses.

First responders and the gas company were at the scene working to cap the leak, which began around 4:30 p.m.

Enbridge Gas said the leak was caused by a third party that struck a gas line. A spokesperson said the third party bored into the gas line. Boring is a common drilling technique in the construction industry.

Crews were working to access the damaged gas line, which is under 17 feet of cover and asphalt, Enbridge said. Power has been cut off as a caution in the immediately affected area.

"We do not have an anticipated time of gas being shut off at this time. Enbridge Gas is also working on a plan to minimize customer impacts in the area," a spokesperson for Enbridge said.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area. The Town of Garner said police and fire crews responded to a "significant" gas leak and traffic was being redirected.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated the road would be closed until at least 6:15 p.m., but that was stretched until 9:15 p.m., and later, the earliest estimate for the road to reopen is 3:15 a.m.

Authorities have put roadblocks in place across Ten Ten Road.

