Menendez brothers' aunt hospitalized; family blames Los Angeles County DA

The Menendez family says the aunt of Erik and Lyle Menendez, Terry Baralt, is in the hospital after prosecutors showed graphic photos of the crime scene in court.

The Menendez family says the aunt of Erik and Lyle Menendez, Terry Baralt, is in the hospital after prosecutors showed graphic photos of the crime scene in court.

The Menendez family says the aunt of Erik and Lyle Menendez, Terry Baralt, is in the hospital after prosecutors showed graphic photos of the crime scene in court.

The Menendez family says the aunt of Erik and Lyle Menendez, Terry Baralt, is in the hospital after prosecutors showed graphic photos of the crime scene in court.

LOS ANGELES -- The Menendez family says the aunt of Erik and Lyle Menendez is in the hospital after prosecutors showed graphic photos of the crime scene in court.

The family says 85-year-old Terry Baralt, the sister of José Menendez, was found unresponsive last night. She is now in a New Jersey hospital in critical condition, according to a family statement.

The family blames Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office for her hospitalization. They say Baralt was distraught after prosecutors showed graphic photos of José Menendez's lifeless body without warning last week in court.

A statement from the Menendez Family reads in part:

"No one prepared us. There was no warning, no humanity - just shock and pain inflicted on people who have already endured decades of grief."

"The display was retraumatizing, completely avoidable, and we believe it was intentional. The District Attorney's Office knew what the law required and deliberately chose to ignore it."

"The level of disrespect was staggering. But it's part of a disturbing pattern we've come to expect, especially from DA Hochman, who has repeatedly spoken to us with aggression and disdain and we will be holding him accountable."

"Our family is hurting. Terry may not recover from what was done to her - and to all of us - in that courtroom. We deserve better. We firmly believe that if the DA's office had shown even an ounce of consideration for us, as victims, we would not be hoping for one more day with Terry right now."

Baralt recently spoke in support of the brothers' re-sentencing effort in her first television interview. ABC's Matt Gutman sat down exclusively with the family before Friday's hearing.

"It was a crazy time for those kids, and what they did was done, but they're sorry now, but people have to believe that they are sorry...They have paid 35 years in prison, believe me, you pay," Baralt said.

The family's attorney Bryan Freedman accuses prosecutors of violating Marsy's Law, which requires empathy toward victims.

The L.A. District Attorney's Office released a statement late Sunday afternoon that read in part:

"We never intend to cause distress or pain to individuals who attend a court hearing. We understand the nature of the evidence of these heinous double murders was deeply emotional. However, by design, these hearings are intended to be a place where the truth, no matter how painful, is brought to light. That truth starts with the abject brutality and premeditation of the murders themselves."

"To the extent that the photographic depiction of this conduct upset any of the Menendez family members present in court, we apologize for not giving prior warning that the conduct would be described in detail not only in words but also through a crime scene photo."

"We remain committed to ensuring future proceedings move forward with the dignity, respect and transparency this case deserves. We caution anyone attending a hearing in person to be prepared for some of the difficult details and images surrounding these tragic circumstances."

The brothers' resentencing hearing will proceed Thursday and Friday.