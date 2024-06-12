Texas-based Whataburger sues NC restaurants with similar names

Fast-food chain Whataburger is suing several North Carolina restaurants of nearly identical names for trademark infringement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- You might call it "What a beef."

Texas-based Whataburger is suing several North Carolina restaurants of nearly identical names for trademark infringement.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Tuesday.

The iconic Texas burger chain filed the lawsuit after it confirmed news of its arrival in Charlotte.

In the lawsuit, it alleged that the defendants sell goods and services that are identical to Whataburger's offerings.

Whataburger is suing for federal trademark infringement, federal and common law unfair competition, breach of contract, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The North Carolina What-A-Burger No. 13 chain, based in the Cabarrus County town of Mount Pleasant, has two locations, one in Mount Pleasant and the other in Locust, which is in Stanly County.