Headed to RDU? Here are some Thanksgiving holiday travel tips

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holiday travel rush kicked off Tuesday morning.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects similar traffic to the 400,000 they experienced during the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday.

The airport already broke Labor Day records, with over 188,000 travelers from Friday, August 30 through Monday, September 2. This is a 7% increase from last year.

The Thanksgiving rush period will continue until next Monday, with Sunday anticipated to be the busiest time for flying and the peak day at airports. Tuesday is expected to have the most planes in the sky, with 50,000 flights taking off around the country. The top destinations will be Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

TSA said it's prepared for the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record. It expects to screen 18 million people through the rest of the week a 6% increase from last year.

However, leaders with the FAA said there are some concerns about weather and staffing.

Headed to the airport? Here are some holiday travel tips

Allow extra driving time: Roads can be particularly busy during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Book parking online: Travelers can book parking here for guaranteed entry into the lot of their choice. Reservations can be made at least 24 hours in advance. If you don't book a spot ahead of time, check the homepage to see which parking decks and lots have availability.

Get to the airport early: RDU recommends travelers arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. This will allow plenty of time to park, check-in and go through security. Airlines begin boarding around 30 to 40 minutes before departure.

Prepare for security: You can review what is allowed at the TSA checkpoint here.

Use the cell lot: If you are picking up someone from the airport, you can use RDU's free cell lot at 1000 Trade Drive and wait for them to know their plane has landed. Allow 30 minutes for them to get off the plane and pick up their bags before meeting you at the curb. You can also pick up passengers at the arrivals or departures curb.

Check delays and cancelations at RDU here

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream