Thieves break into American Legion Post 175, steal thousands in electronics, personal documents

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second-oldest Black American Legion Post in the county has been broken into and vandalized.

The Weaver MClean American Legion Auxiliary Unit 175 has a rich history. While they are open to all, they were charted in 1919 for African American soldiers who could not join the American Legion when they returned home. The group received their charter in 1926 and opened the location on Riddle Road in 1954.

Thieves allegedly took thousands of dollars worth of electronics and items that are irreplaceable, like a POW flag and a World War two helmet.

Post members told ABC11 the location is a sacred space for veterans. Their last meeting was at the end of June, and when the group left, everything was locked up and in place.

On Tuesday, a member went by and discovered the mess. The door was busted in, and the yard was flooded. Members believe the thieves cut the water line.

"At first, I didn't know what to think. It floored me because they went through everything. They took everything of value," said Adrienne Sutton, Commander of the Post.

Important papers, such as End of Service forms that include social security numbers, were taken along with a computer, a printer, an air conditioning unit, two cameras, thousands of flags, a coffee maker, and other items.

"I saw all the papers all over the place. Then I got to looking around and seeing things that they have taken. It's just like coming into my personal home. It's not right," said Donald Barbee, Treasurer of Post.

The Durham Police Department said the incident is under investigation, but the men and women who sacrificed their lives are putting out the call to the community, asking for any help in solving the case and to help clean up or donate.